Viral Video Shows A Genius Ketchup Packet Trick

It’s amazing how a simple change in how we use something can radically alter the way we think about it. Like closing cereal boxes a different way, turning a cheese grater on its side or rethinking the way we use travel pillows.

It’s no surprise that TikTok, which is all about hacks, has given us this latest new trick that’s gone viral. This ketchup packet video from TikTok user Cookiterica has more than 545,300 likes and 3,855 comments — and you might have some comments about it, too.

The food and lifestyle blogger (and mom) showed how she opens an individual ketchup packet to make it easier to use. She tears it from the top as normal but continues all the way down the long side of the packet.

Then she turns the packet sideways and pinches it open so there is a new pouch of ketchup ready to dip fries in. See the whole video below.

“When [my daughter] Morgan was little and we would go through the drive-thru, we taught her to take the ketchup packet and tear it down this way,” @CookItErica says as she tears the packet lengthwise. “And then you open the packet, she could dip her fries right in there.”

Commenters certainly thought it was genius!

Some thought this had the potential to be a bit messy, while others expressed shock that people didn’t know this hack yet.

Many European commenters also pointed out that McDonald’s franchises in Europe and Great Britain use “pots” or little containers for condiments (like those used for McDonald’s nugget sauces in the U.S.) that eliminate the need for this ketchup hack.

But in the meantime, for us Americans stuck with packets, @CookItErica has shown us the way!

This might be right up there with sticking a straw through the foil seal under the lid of a McDonald’s milk jug to avoid spills for kids! Or using a Starbucks coffee cup lid as a drip catcher for popsicles!

What do you think? Will you use this hack?

