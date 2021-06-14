Vin Diesel Revealed When The ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise Will End

In 2009, Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker starred in a major motion picture about undercover police officers, automobile heists and illegal street racing in souped-up cars. Now, a dozen years and as many movies later (if you count short films and spin-offs), the end of the “Fast and Furious” franchise is drawing near.

During a recent press junket, Diesel admitted that there would likely be only two more movies following “Fast & Furious 9.” He expects the final two films to be released in 2023 and 2024.

“Every story deserves its own ending,” Diesel told ET Canada.

The actor said his own daughter became visibly upset when he revealed the plan for the films to end, which made him even more reluctant to announce it to the world.

“I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should,” he said. “There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.”

The latest flick, nicknamed “F9,” will hit theaters on June 25, as noted in this trailer posted on the film’s official Twitter account.

Along with Diesel and Walker, who passed away in 2013, the high-octane action films have featured numerous actors, including original cast members Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster, as well as Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. John Cena will make his “Fast” debut in the newest film, and actor Sung Kang’s character Han will return.

Although the film was set to be released in May of 2020, Universal Studios pushed it back due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film has already earned more than $250 million internationally. Although fans may be saddened to learn that the series will end, the cast and director believe it is time.

“This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete,” Diesel told ET Canada. “The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.