Veterans receive medical services, camaraderie through care center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a place aging veterans can go to get the medical care they need, while enjoying the camaraderie that only comes from other veterans.

Corpus Christi Adult Day Care doesn’t only serve veterans, but it is the only local facility certified by the Veterans Administration.

“Instead of being stuck at home, I come over here to have a good time, see my fellow veterans,” said U.S. Army veteran Orlando Benavides.

Benavides has been coming to Corpus Christi Adult Day Care since the center partnered with the VA nearly 15 years ago.

“I’ve never missed a day here,” he said.

Lisa Stringer and her husband opened the center in 2004. In 2007, they were certified by the VA to provide veterans with medical services.

“It's just blossomed ever since then,” she said. “We've had so many veterans that have come here and have found a home; a second home.”

Pre-pandemic, the center had close to 30 veterans in the program, but then COVID-19 closed the center for more than a year. Now reopened, the veterans, such as Benavides, are coming back.

“I make sure I'm here every day,” Benavides said. “I like the people, I like the environment, I like coming here every day.”

“They take care of the clients, the veterans, better than anybody could imagine,” said center employee Rick Day.

Day, a U.S. Navy veteran, leads the group. He said the camaraderie makes coming to work fun.

“This is a good group of characters right here,” Day said. “They've all got different personalities, and they've all got something important to say.”

They also have medical needs, which need tending. That's why these vets come to the center, and why the center takes care of them.

“We feel like it's the least we can do to give back,” said Stringer. “These are an amazing group of people, and they're a lot of fun, too.”

The center recently dedicated a garden, which is a group project for the veterans, and they're all looking forward to being able to go on group outings again.

Corpus Christi Adult Day Care is located at 2020 Gollihar Rd. For more information about the veterans program, call the center at (361) 855-5050 or visit their Facebook page.