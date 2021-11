CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is waiving adoption fees for Veterans in honor of Veteran's Day.

"Veterans, we'd like to thank you for your service," says a post from the City of Corpus Christi.

View the available pets here, but you can also visit in person between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m..

Anyone with questions can call 361-826-4633 or 361-826-4606.