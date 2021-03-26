Cloud offering opportunity for Gold Star family

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Gold Star Families have lost either a spouse, child, parent, or even a sibling while they were serving this country.

Those families are now eligible for a new opportunity, as 20 U.S. House of Representatives districts were picked to participate. One of them is the Texas 27th, which serves much of the Coastal Bend, including Nueces County.

“We knew this is something we wanted to be involved in,” said U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud.

One Gold Star Family member will have the opportunity to partake in a one year, paid fellowship at one of Rep. Cloud's local offices; either in Victoria or Corpus Christi.

“Our community loves and especially holds dear Gold Star families,” said Cloud. “We would be honored to have someone like that serving in our office.”

The qualifications are simple: be a member of a Gold Star Family and have a high school diploma. Salaries range from $41,545-$54,442.

“Working and serving in the district. but also not only getting to see and observe the legislative process, but getting some first hand experience and input,” said Cloud.

While the job would be suited to the person's skills, Cloud says it would definitely involve working with people.

“Being involved and touring the district, meeting people in different industries, our farmers for example,” said Cloud. “And then to bring that knowledge base into the discussions about what policy should be.”

The positions are open to any Gold Star Family member, but Cloud says for his office, he wants to hire local.

“They live and work in the district, so want to let people in our district know that this is available,” he said.

While there are no guarantees of employment after the open year fellowship, there is a possibility the person who is hired stays on after the year is up.

Cloud’s office is currently taking applications. Click here to apply, or here for more information about the fellowship.