Hegseth’s plane diverted to UK due to crack in windshield

The defense secretary was in Brussels for a gathering of NATO defense ministers.
Omar Havana/AP
United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addresses a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.
The plane carrying Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made an "unscheduled landing" in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft's windshield.

It's unclear what caused the crack in the windshield, but a spokesperson from the Department of Defense said the plane landed safely and no one was injured.

Hegseth was in Brussels for a gathering of NATO defense ministers. During the meeting, Hegseth called on all member nations to turn the alliance’s new 5% defense spending increase into tangible action.

He added that Ukraine remains central to NATO’s strategy in deterring aggression.

Several NATO members outlined recent contributions to Ukraine’s military capability. The United Kingdom said it has delivered about 85,000 drones to Ukraine in the past six months. The Netherlands has also pledged $100 million toward expanding Ukraine’s drone operations.

The push for greater military support comes ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump.

