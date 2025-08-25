Judge blocks Trump administration's plan to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda

A federal judge has blocked, at least temporarily, the U.S. government from deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda.

“Your clients are absolutely forbidden at this juncture to remove Mr. Abrego Garcia from the continental United States,” U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said in a ruling.

Abrego Garcia, 30, is originally from El Salvador and was living in Maryland with his wife and children when he was deported to his home country in March despite a court order prohibiting his removal. He was later returned to the United States but was charged with human smuggling and jailed.

A judge ruled Friday that Abrego Garcia could be released from jail while awaiting trial. On Monday, Abrego Garcia had a scheduled check-in with immigration officials and was taken into custody.

“Today, ICE law enforcement arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia and are processing him for deportation,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement to Scripps News. “President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator, to terrorize American citizens any longer.”

Attorneys for Abrego Garcia say his case is part of a broader government effort to retaliate against him for challenging his earlier deportation.

U.S. officials under the Trump administration have threatened to send Abrego Garcia to Uganda, a nation with which he has no known association, after he contested his previous deportation to El Salvador.

Xinis said Abrego Garcia must remain held in Virginia so he can have access to his attorneys. A future hearing regarding this case could happen as early as Friday.

