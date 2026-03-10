Pentagon says about 140 US troops wounded in Iran war

About 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, including 8 severely and 108 who returned to duty, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

“The vast majority of these injuries have been minor," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said.

In addition to those injured, at least 7 service members have been killed in the war.

Iran has been targeting U.S. interests in the Middle East since the U.S. and Israel launched their initial attack on February 28.

However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said there is strong evidence of degradation of Iranian capabilities. Iranian officials have pushed back on that assessment, saying the war will not end soon, that they will not negotiate, and that they retain military capability.

Iran, a country roughly the size of Western Europe, has also been adapting its missile tactics. Iranian forces have been moving missiles out of hiding, firing them before they can be detected, and returning them to concealment before U.S. or Israeli fighter jets can respond.

U.S. officials say early strikes may have destroyed some of Iran’s easier targets. But Iran may still have enough missiles to carry out smaller attacks that could disrupt daily life and damage key infrastructure.

