Utah prosecutors to pursue death penalty for man accused of killing Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson will remain in jail without bail as Utah prosecutors pursue the death penalty against him on charges that he killed conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Robinson made his first court appearance virtually from jail on Tuesday, listening as a judge read the charges against him.

He faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Scripps News Group

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while debating students at Utah Valley University.

After the Sept. 10 shooting, Robinson’s mother saw a photo of a person of interest and called her son, who claimed he was home sick. When she showed the image to Robinson’s father, he agreed the person resembled their son and noted that a rifle in the photo looked like one Robinson had been given as a gift.

Prosecutors said in conversations with his parents, Robinson said he planned to take his own life. However, they convinced him to go to their house, where prosecutors say he implied he was the shooter. His parents and a family friend eventually persuaded him to turn himself in.

Police later interviewed Robinson’s roommate, with whom he was reportedly in a relationship. The roommate is a biological male transitioning to female. Robinson’s parents told investigators their son had recently become outspoken in support of gay and transgender rights.

According to police, Robinson sent messages to the roommate following the shooting. One of them instructed the roommate to “drop what you’re doing and look under my keyboard.” There, the roommate discovered a note that said: “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

The roommate appeared to be in disbelief and asked how long Robinson had been planning the attack. Prosecutors said Robinson responded that he had been planning it for about a week because he had “enough of Charlie Kirk’s hatred.”

In his messages with his roommate, investigators also said Robinson expressed concern about leaving behind his rifle, which once belonged to his grandfather. Court documents confirmed his DNA matched the murder weapon.

Prosecutors say Robinson told his roommate to delete incriminating text messages and not to speak with police. Authorities have said the roommate has been cooperative with investigators.

Kirk was an outspoken conservative Christian commentator who traveled the country debating college students on issues including transgender rights and religious liberty. He was frequently criticized by LGBTQ advocates for spreading anti-transgender rhetoric.