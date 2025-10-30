Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police search for suspects in $3.2 million jewelry heist at New York home

Police have not said who the home belonged to or why the victims were keeping that amount of jewelry inside.
NYPD
An image from surveillance video showing suspects in a burglary approaching a home in New York.
Police are searching for three people accused of stealing about $3.2 million worth of jewelry and a safe from a Queens, New York, home earlier this month.

Surveillance video from Oct. 16 shows the suspects approaching the home near 160th Street and 84th Drive dressed in construction uniforms, according to the New York Police Department.

Investigators said the individuals forced open a rear door, then removed the safe and jewelry. A blue vehicle was later seen backing into the driveway before the suspects got inside and drove away.

Police have not said who the home belonged to or why the victims were keeping that amount of jewelry inside. But no one was home at the time of the burglary, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

