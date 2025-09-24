1 detainee killed, 2 critically wounded in ICE facility shooting, DHS says

The Department of Homeland Security corrected its earlier account of a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, now saying one detainee was killed and two others remain in critical condition.

The agency initially reported two detainees had been killed and another wounded.

No officers were injured in the shooting, but Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem insisted the shooting was an "attack on ICE law enforcement."

"This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE,” said Noem. “For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed."

In an interview with ABC News, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons described the gunman as a sniper who took an ‘elevated position’ and fired into a secured portion of the facility. A law enforcement official identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, according to The Associated Press. He took his own life after the attack, authorities said.

The shooting is believed to be politically motivated. FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media photos of unspent shell casings marked with ‘ANTI ICE.'"

FBI Shell casing with "ANTI ICE"

"While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack," Patel said.

This was the latest attack on an immigration facility in Texas. On July 4, an Alvarado police officer was wounded while responding to a call at the Prairieland Immigration Detention Facility.

On July 7, three officers were injured while exchanging gunfire with a man at a border patrol facility in McAllen. The suspect was killed by law enforcement.