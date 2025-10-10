19 unaccounted for following explosion at Tennessee explosives plant

Nineteen people are unaccounted for, and fatalities are among them, following an explosion at a Tennessee explosives manufacturer on Friday, officials said.

The blast occurred around 7:45 a.m. at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area, about 60 miles southwest of Nashville.

Raw Video: Explosion in Tennessee

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said it remains unclear what caused the explosion or whether it was intentional or accidental. Local and federal investigators remain on the scene.

Accurate Energetic Systems specializes in the development, manufacture, handling and storage of explosives for military, aerospace and commercial demolition markets.

Video from a Scripps News Group chopper showed the charred remains of vehicles and twisted steel. Witnesses reported hearing the blast from more than 20 miles away.

“It’s the most devastating scene I’ve seen in my career,” Davis said.

The sheriff said he has been in contact with families of those still missing and promised to be as transparent as possible.

This article was written by Kelly Broderick for the Scripps News Group in Nashville.