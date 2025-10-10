Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

19 unaccounted for following explosion at Tennessee explosives plant

The explosion could be heard from at least 21 miles away.
An explosion has happened at the Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area in Hickman County, Tennessee. (Scripps News)
At least 19 unaccounted for following explosion at Tennessee explosives manufacturer
Screenshot 2025-10-10 at 10.49.52 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

Nineteen people are unaccounted for, and fatalities are among them, following an explosion at a Tennessee explosives manufacturer on Friday, officials said.

The blast occurred around 7:45 a.m. at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area, about 60 miles southwest of Nashville.

Raw Video: Explosion in Tennessee

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said it remains unclear what caused the explosion or whether it was intentional or accidental. Local and federal investigators remain on the scene.

Accurate Energetic Systems specializes in the development, manufacture, handling and storage of explosives for military, aerospace and commercial demolition markets.

Video from a Scripps News Group chopper showed the charred remains of vehicles and twisted steel. Witnesses reported hearing the blast from more than 20 miles away.

“It’s the most devastating scene I’ve seen in my career,” Davis said.

The sheriff said he has been in contact with families of those still missing and promised to be as transparent as possible.

This article was written by Kelly Broderick for the Scripps News Group in Nashville.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg