THE FIGHT IS OVER: Hilliard Law officially receives naming rights to the American Bank Center

Hilliard Law, a nationally recognized firm founded in Corpus Christi, has acquired naming rights to the city's premier event venue. The American Bank Center will officially become Hilliard Center on September 1.

The Hilliard Law Firm announced on its website Tuesday morning.

The Hilliard Law Firm Attorneys Robert and Catherine Hilliard

The partnership was executed by Oak View Group's Global Partnerships division on behalf of the City of Corpus Christi.

"Though our law practice is both local and national, Corpus Christi has and will always be home," said Bob Hilliard, founder of Hilliard Law. "In 1983, I came to Corpus (Christi) in an old Impala pulling a U-Haul. I had nothing. Corpus (Christi) gave me everything. I raised my family and built my firm with one instruction: Give back. Always, always give back. That will never change."

The venue will continue to host concerts, sporting events, conventions, and citywide gatherings while implementing enhanced guest experiences, upgraded amenities, and fan-focused programming.

"For four decades, Hilliard Law has demonstrated a deep commitment to Corpus Christi, and this partnership is a powerful testament to their continued investment in the local community," said Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships, Oak View Group.

Founded as a one-man operation in 1985, Hilliard Law has grown into a multi-generational legal firm with over 100 employees while maintaining its Corpus Christi roots.

"This year marks 40 years of giving back to this community through the practice of law and countless hours of volunteer work," said Catherine Hilliard, Partner and co-owner. "Giving is not something we only do on holidays or for recognition. It's a way of life for our family and our firm."

Catherine Hilliard added that the firm is "honored to carry on American Bank's legacy of excellence" while maintaining the venue's high standards.

"Over the last few years, we've seen tremendous growth as the venue has become a centerpiece for live entertainment and events in South Texas—from increased event bookings and sold-out shows to expanded partnerships and elevated guest services," said Danny Melise, General Manager of the venue. "This new chapter with Hilliard Law allows us to build on that momentum while continuing to create unforgettable experiences for every fan who walks through our doors."

The selection of the Hilliard Law Firm was not without controversy. They offered $13 million for the naming rights.

Attorney Thomas J. Henry offered $20 million.

In June, some Corpus Christi city council members questioned why the Hilliard Law Firm, the lower bidder, was selected as the sole finalist.

OVG said some sponsors had threatened to walk away if Henry go the naming rights.

