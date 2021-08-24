Stephanie Beatriz Welcomes First Child With Husband Brad Hoss

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Stephanie Beatriz announced she and her husband, Brad Hoss, recently welcomed their first child.

The actress, who also starred in this summer’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “In the Heights,” shared the news of the baby’s arrival on her social media accounts.

“BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style,” Beatriz posted on Facebook, along with a photo of a car seat with adorable, newborn feet making their presence known. “Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool.”

Hoss shared the same picture of his wife and their new baby daughter on Instagram while writing about the crazy first days of parenthood.

“We brought Rosaline (Roz-uh-line) home last week, and it’s been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way,” Hoss posted on his Instagram account.

Back in June, when the couple announced Beatriz’s pregnancy, the then-soon-to-be mom spoke honestly about her previous doubts about marriage and kids.

“I didn’t think that a committed partnership was really for me,” Beatriz explained in People’s special Pride issue. “I couldn’t really see kids. It wasn’t that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn’t quite see how a baby fit into the life I was building.”

Beatriz came out as bisexual during her college days and told People that when she met her husband, she was “able to be my fullest most authentic self.”

That feeling of authenticity and love is clear in photos of the pair, like this picture that Beatriz shared on Facebook on the occasion of the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary.

As for her next role as a mom, Beatriz told Entertainment Tonight earlier this summer that she is ready to act as a “steward” for her new little one.

“[But] I really feel like as a parent I think my job is to be the steward of this little human soul,” Beatriz said in her ET interview. “It’s not my job to make them be this or that, or push them to fit anything. It’s literally just to try to get them to see that the world is full of beautiful things and that they’re going to have a big part of making it a better place if they want to do that.”

