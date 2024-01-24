Watch Now
TAMUK wide receiver Craig Clemons declares for the NFL Draft

Leo Garcia
Texas A&amp;M-Kingsville Wide Receiver Craig Clemons declared for the NFL Draft.
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jan 23, 2024
KINGSVILLE, TX — Texas A&M-Kingsville Wide Receiver Craig Clemons declared for the NFL Draft.

The West Oso alum made the announcement on his Instagram.

Clemons, standing at 5 feet 10 inches, played four seasons at Texas A&M Kingsville, his final season catching 17 passes for 205 yards.

The year before that, he made four touchdowns.

Clemons wrote on Instagram "The experiences and challenges I have faced on the field have played a pivotal role in shaping me into the athlete am I am today."

The NFL Draft runs Thursday, Apr. 25, 2024 through Saturday, Apr. 27, 2024.

