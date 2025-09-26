Ray extends its winning streak with 54-point shutout win over Ingleside on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Ray Texans started slow but five games into the season they're one of the hottest football teams in the Coastal Bend.

Ray (3-2) defeated Ingleside 54-0 at Buccaneer Stadium on Thursday marking their third win in a row. It's the second game the Texans have beaten a team by 50 or more.

"The first couple games we were still building chemistry and growing as a team," junior QB Tripp Thompson said postgame. "I think every explosive play we have we grow as a team, get more energy, and that energy turns into good performance."

Thompson had three rushing touchdowns and connected with wide received Urijah Massey for another score through the air. Running back Brian McCullum added three touchdowns of his own.

But the most impressive facet of Ray's team? The defense. The Texans have allowed zero points defensively during their three-game winning streak with just one touchdown on special teams in Week 4.

"I've seen them put in so much work since the offseason," Thompson said of the defense. "It shows a lot and helps our offense to get in the red zone easier and get in position to score."

Jason Gutierrez came away with an interception in the second quarter but Ray's defense was so stout there wasn't many attempts downfield for Ingleside.

The Texans are rolling into next Friday's matchup against the Gregory-Portland Wildcats. Ingleside will look to bounce back hosting Brownwood.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

