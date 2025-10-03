Islanders Volleyball falls to East Texas A&M in four sets

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It was a great start to the afternoon for Islanders Volleyball but the good vibes were short-lived.

After taking the first set at the Dugan Wellness Center, Texas A&M Corpus Christi lost the next three sets. The Islanders (5-10) fell 16-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 to East Texas A&M (3-11).

"The effort was there in our heads but we weren't making the moves we typically make," head coach Steve Greene said postgame. "That turned into hesitation, when that turns into hesitation then everything kind of collapses."

It was an afternoon affair with the first set starting before noon. Despite the early start, the gym was packed thanks to student attendance from Yeager, Sam Houston, and West Oso Elementary schools.

The Islanders had the home crowd rocking to start by taking the first set quickly but it was downhill from there.

"The game is played in a really small space and if one person hesitates everybody really struggles," Greene said.

The Islanders list eight freshman on their roster. It's a group that Greene says needs time to develop but they're on the right track.

"We have an inexperienced team and we're trying to work on being in the right place on defense, making the right moves, putting in effort and we did a great job of that in the first set," Greene said.

The team will be back at home on Saturday hosting Northwestern State.