Three top 15 prospects highlight Hooks opening day roster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three players ranked among the top 15 prospects in the Houston Astros farm system are on the Hooks' 25-man opening day roster for the 2021 season.

The roster also features six players who played for Corpus Christi in 2019.

The roster is highlighted by utility player Pedro León (Astros’ No. 2 prospect by MLB.com), right-hander Hunter Brown (No. 3) and infielder Grae Kessinger (No. 15), all of whom will be playing their first full professional seasons.

León, 22, defected from Cuba in December 2019 and signed with the Astros in January 2021, ranked as the No. 7 international prospect in 2020-21 by MLB.com. He batted .383 with 15 home runs in 33 games during his last professional action in Cuba’s National Series in 2019.

León will be joined by fellow Cuban defector Norel González, 26, also making his stateside debut with the Hooks.

Brown and Kessinger were selected in the 2019 June draft in the fifth and second rounds, respectively. Kessinger is the grandson of six-time Major League Baseball All-Star shortstop Don Kessinger.

Among the players returning to the Hooks who played here in 2019 include first baseman/outfielder J.J. Matijevic, outfielder Corey Julks and right-handers Willy Collado, Tommy DeJuneas, Chad Donato and Nick Hernandez.

The roster features 17 players will be making their Double-A debuts.

Former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit will take his first managerial post after his debut was postponed in 2020. He is joined by second-year Hooks pitching coach Graham Johnson, hitting coach Rafael Peña, development coach Michael Thomas, athletic trainer Nate Stewart, assistant athletic trainer Tristan Koppinger and strength coach Mike Myers.

The Hooks open the season at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday against the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field.

The team will require all spectators at Whataburger Field to wear a face covering or mask upon entry, exit and when not in their seats.

And for more of the team's health and safety protocols, visit here.

The team's 2021 opening day roster will include:

PITCHERS

Jonathan Bermudez, LHP

Hunter Brown, RHP

Willy Collado, RHP

Brett Daniels, RHP

Tommy DeJuneas, RHP

Chad Donato, RHP

J.P. France, RHP

Nick Hernandez, RHP

Michael Horrell, RHP

Parker Mushinski, LHP

Hunter Peck, LHP

Joe Record, RHP

Cesar Rosado, RHP

CATCHERS

Scott Manea

CJ Stubbs

INFIELDERS

Norel González

David Hensley

Grae Kessinger

Pedro León

J.J. Matijevic

Michael Wielansky