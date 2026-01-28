Corpus Christi Hooks announce 2026 coaching staff led by returning manager Ricky Rivera

The Corpus Christi Hooks have announced their 2026 coaching staff, with manager Ricky Rivera returning for his second consecutive season leading the Houston Astros' Double-A affiliate.

Rivera will be joined by pitching coach Zach Wilkins, hitting coach Bobby Bell, development coach Jeremy Cologna, athletic trainer Jennifer Bardales, and strength coach Kevin Rivera for the upcoming campaign.

The 32-year-old Rivera is the 10th manager in 21 seasons of Hooks Baseball. The Puerto Rico native has found success during recent winter seasons in his homeland, serving as third base coach for Santurce's 2025 championship team. In 2024, Rivera earned Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League of Puerto Rico Manager of the Year honors after guiding San Juan to the championship series for the first time since 1997.

"We are excited to have Ricky and his staff at Whataburger Field in 2026," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "I know they are eager to get back to work in developing the next crop of Houston Astros. And we can certainly help the cause by filling the ballpark with energy each and every night."

Rivera brings six seasons of minor league managerial experience to the role. He joined the Astros organization in 2020 and spent two seasons managing in the Florida Complex League before leading the Class A Fayetteville Woodpeckers in 2023 and 2024. The Dorado, Puerto Rico native played college baseball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Central Missouri.

The coaching staff includes several returning faces. Bell and Bardales both begin their third seasons in Corpus Christi, while Kevin Rivera enters his second year with the Hooks. Wilkins joins the staff after serving as pitching coach at High-A Asheville last season, following two years with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Cologna brings experience from Missouri State and the New York Mets organization.

The Hooks open their 21st season on Thursday, April 2 at Whataburger Field, hosting the Frisco RoughRiders for a three-game series. Season memberships are available at cchooks.com or by calling 361-561-HOOK (4665).

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.