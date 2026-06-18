Hooks split doubleheader with Missions in Texas League South series opener

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks (30-35) are 2 games ahead of the San Antonio Missions (28-37) in the Texas League South standings after splitting the doubleheader on Wednesday at Whataburger Field.

The Missions won game 1, which was postponed due to weather, 4-3 in the seventh inning on a bases loaded walk. In game 2, the Hooks battled back from a 3-run deficit and won 7-4.

Game 3 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field. Thursday is Wrestling Night, presented by the Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance, with matches being held throughout the evening.

The Hooks mascots, Rusty the Hook and Sammy the Seagull also celebrated National Mascot Day on June 17.

Larissa Liska

Following Friday's 7:05 p.m. start fans will be treated to the best fireworks show in South Texas with Bud Light Friday Fireworks. The on Saturday the first 2,000 fans take home a Yainer Diaz Global Series Hooks Jersey, presented by CITGO.

Larissa Liska

The family fun wraps Sunday, June 21 with Father’s Day Pregame Catch on the Field. Dads can run the bases postgame, along with the kiddos, as part of H-E-B Kids Day. Additionally, the 5:05 pm. finale is Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy’s Prize Wheel Spins.