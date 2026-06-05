London's resilient late-inning effort comes up short in UIL 3A-DI State Championship, falling to Boyd 9-8

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The London Pirates gave it a resilient effort, battling back from being down 8-3, but ultimately falling 9-8 in the UIL 3A-DI baseball State Championship to Boyd on Thursday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. This is the Pirates second straight State Championship appearance and sixth tournament trip in-a-row.

"This is our motivation for next year," said London baseball head coach Albert Amaya. "These guys got a taste. We're graduating one big senior and those shoes, those will never be filled by Christian Olivares, but the guys coming back this is our motivation for the offseason, and we'll definitely be back next year."

Larissa Liska

London's future college Division 1 talent, Miami commit Aiden Salinas and USC signee and lone senior Christian Olivares, hit one home run each before Boyd even scored to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead. Boyd tied it up in the bottom of the third and then stole the lead in the fourth 4-3 on a squeeze play sac bunt.

From there the momentum was in the Yellowjackets favor scoring 4 runs in the fourth, another in the fifth to go up 8-3. London made their comeback in the top of the sixth scoring 5 runs and tying it up 8-8 on a Dax Williams 2 RBI to right field.

"Everyone that's coming back we played with each other since like 12u and 13u. We have good chemistry together," said London sophomore and pitcher Dax Williams. "We're gonna miss Chris though. He's a big part of this team."

Boyd stole the lead in the bottom of the sixth when State MVP Keelen Clary brought home a runner on third on a sac fly to center. Clary went 3-for-3 at the plate, contributing 1 run and 5 RBI.

Larissa Liska

London sophomore pitcher Crosby Zeller made his Dell Diamond debut as a starter. He struck out 2 batters, only allowing 5 hits, 5 runs and 2 walks through 3 innings. Sophomore Elijah Acosta and Junior Connor Clary pitched in relief.

Larissa Liska