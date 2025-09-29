Friday Night Fever Week 5: Carroll Tigers hand Tuloso-Midway first loss of the season, 28–14

The Carroll Tigers handed the Tuloso-Midway Warriors their first loss of the season Friday night, defeating them 28–14 at Warrior Stadium in front of a packed crowd.

The game started slow for both teams, with neither offense finding success on their opening drives.

However, Carroll struck first when quarterback Nate Bazan connected with wide receiver Steve McChester for the game’s opening touchdown. After the extra point, the Tigers led 7–0.

Friday Night Fever Week 5: Carroll 28, Tuloso-Midway 14

Carroll quickly added to their momentum with a bold surprise onside kick that their special teams unit successfully recovered.

Taking advantage of the extra possession, the Tigers punched the ball into the end zone again on a powerful run up the middle, extending the lead to 14–0 by the end of the first quarter.

Tuloso-Midway showed flashes of life in the second quarter, highlighted by a strong run from Damian Figueroa that brought the crowd to its feet.

Still, costly penalties on the offensive side of the ball stalled multiple Warrior drives, preventing them from finding the end zone. They went into halftime still trailing 14–0.

In the second half, the Warriors fought to close the gap. Even so, Carroll’s offense continued to find ways to finish drives and keep the pressure on.

Despite Tuloso-Midway’s efforts, the Tigers maintained control until the final whistle, sealing the 28–14 victory.

After the game, Carroll players celebrated the win, crediting their preparation, teamwork, and ability to capitalize on key opportunities.

The victory not only gave the Tigers a statement win but also handed Tuloso-Midway their first setback of the season.