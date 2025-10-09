Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 7 Football highlights and scores

H.M. King hosts SA Edgewood Memorial for last prep before district on Game Night South Texas
KRIS 6
H.M. King hosts SA Edgewood Memorial for last prep before district on Game Night South Texas
Odem visits George West in a battle of undefeated, rushing powerhouses on the Friday Night Fever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week one of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.

Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter7:00 pm
FLOUR BLUFFMISSION PIONEER
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
MOODYGREGORY-PORTLAND
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
HM KINGSA MEMORIAL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
TAFTBANQUETTE
00

_________________________________________________________

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES

1st Quarter7:00 pm
VET MEMORIALHARLINGEN SOUTH
00
1st Quarter7:00 pm
MILLERCARROLL
1st Quarter7:00 pm
RAYKING
00
1st Quarter7:00 pm
AGUA DULCEHARLINGEN MARINE
00
1st Quarter7:00 pm
BEEVILLEEL CAMPO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
HIDALGOT-M
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
INGLESIDEROBSTOWN
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
CUEROROCKPORT FULTON
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
WEST OSOARANSAS PASS
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
SANTA GERTRUDISBISHOP
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RIO HONDOFALFURRIAS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
LONDONGOLIAD
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
EDNAMATHIS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
PALACIOSORANGE GROVE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
PROGRESOSAN DIEGO
00
Odem visits George West in a battle of undefeated, rushing powerhouses on the Friday Night Fever

1st Quarter7:30 pm
ODEMGEORGE WEST
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
SANTA ROSAHEBBRONVILLE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RIVIERA KAUFERFREER
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
PREMONTSKIDMORE TYNAN
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
SANTA MARIAREFUGIO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BRUNIAGUA DULCE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
LA VILLAWOODSBORO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ANNAPOLISBENAVIDES
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
SA HOLY CROSSJOHN PAUL
00

