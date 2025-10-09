Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 7 Football highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week one of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.
Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|FLOUR BLUFF
|MISSION PIONEER
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|MOODY
|GREGORY-PORTLAND
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|HM KING
|SA MEMORIAL
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|TAFT
|BANQUETTE
|0
|0
_________________________________________________________
FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|VET MEMORIAL
|HARLINGEN SOUTH
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|MILLER
|CARROLL
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|RAY
|KING
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|AGUA DULCE
|HARLINGEN MARINE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BEEVILLE
|EL CAMPO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|HIDALGO
|T-M
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|INGLESIDE
|ROBSTOWN
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|CUERO
|ROCKPORT FULTON
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|WEST OSO
|ARANSAS PASS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|SANTA GERTRUDIS
|BISHOP
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|RIO HONDO
|FALFURRIAS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|LONDON
|GOLIAD
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|EDNA
|MATHIS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|PALACIOS
|ORANGE GROVE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|PROGRESO
|SAN DIEGO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|ODEM
|GEORGE WEST
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|SANTA ROSA
|HEBBRONVILLE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|RIVIERA KAUFER
|FREER
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|PREMONT
|SKIDMORE TYNAN
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|SANTA MARIA
|REFUGIO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BRUNI
|AGUA DULCE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|LA VILLA
|WOODSBORO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ANNAPOLIS
|BENAVIDES
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|SA HOLY CROSS
|JOHN PAUL
|0
|0
