Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 8 Football highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week one of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.
Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.
THURSDAY NIGHT GAME:
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ALICE
|MISSION SHARYLAND
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|HM KING
|PORT ISABEL
|0
|0
FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ANNAPOLIS
|INCARNATE WORD
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|FLOUR BLUFF
|BROWNSVILLE RIVERA
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|DONNA
|VETERAN'S MEMORIAL
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|CALHOUN
|BEEVILLE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|T-M
|CALALLEN
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ROCKPORT FULTON
|INGLESIDE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|CUERO
|SINTON
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ARANSAS PASS
|PALACIOS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BISHOP
|PROGRESO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|MATHIS
|WEST OSO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|FALFURRIAS
|SANTA GERTRUDIS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|LONDON
|EDNA
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|GOLIAD
|ORANGE GROVE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|RAYMONDVILLE
|SAN DIEGO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|GEORGE WEST
|BANQUETTE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|MONTE ALTO
|ODEM
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|TAFT
|SANTA ROSA
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|FREER
|SANTA MARIA
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|THREE RIVERS
|PREMONT
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|SKIDMORE-TYNAN
|RIVERA KAUFER
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BEN BOLT
|LA VILLA
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BRUNI
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|CC - JOHN PAUL
|SHERTZ - JOHN PAUL
|0
|0
