Cowboys and Texans make their first-round picks in the NFL Draft

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans made key selections in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Cowboys traded up to pick 11 in round one to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Dallas desperately needs defense.

The Cowboys then traded down to pick 23, drafting UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans focused on the trenches. They used pick 28 on Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge.

Round two of the NFL Draft is tonight, April 24.

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