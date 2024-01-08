Coastal Bend mourns death of beloved baseball coach William Roland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend baseball community has suffered a great loss after the death of local trainer and former professional baseball player William Roland at the age of 50.

Roland was a 1992 graduate of Roy Miller High School and was drafted out of high school by the Cincinnati Reds. He later chose to attend Galveston College, where he was an All-American and was then drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1993.

Roland played 11 years of professional baseball before retiring and was inducted to the Miller High School Hall of Fame in 2007.

After retiring, Roland trained several local athletes from the Coastal Bend who later became professional baseball players, including Michael Cantu, who played for the University of Texas - Austin and now a Minor League Baseball player.

Cantu's father, Moody High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Michael "Mike" Cantu sent KRIS 6 News the following statement: