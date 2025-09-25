Carroll looks to bounce back against undefeated Tuloso-Midway on the Friday Night Fever

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Carroll football is on a two game losing streak and are looking to bounce back this week against undefeated Tuloso-Midway.

But if that wasn't enough motivation, the Tigers will face off against their former offensive coordinator, Tommy Garcia, after he accepted a job with the Warriors this offseason.

"Don't get it twisted our kids want to beat coach Garcia," Carroll head coach Cal Neatherlin said. "They love him but they want to beat him."

After back-to-back one-possession losses, Carroll will face an uphill battle against the Warriors. Tuloso-Midway has won four in a row behind the dominant rushing attack led by senior Damian Figueroa (827 yards, 13 touchdowns).

"It's going to be talent versus talent and they have a lot of numbers," Figueroa said. "We're prepared to be in shape to play both sides of the ball."

Warriors' starting QB Joaquin Trevino suffered an injury in week one which has thrust Jace Arriaga under center. The senior has played wideout and safety throughout his high school career but has embraced the challenge of being a starting quarterback.

"There's some teams that would kill for one quarterback and for us to have two that have really stepped up that's been the most promising thing for us," Tuloso-Midway head coach James Villarreal said.

Carroll will look to find more success through the air. Nate Bazan (339 yards and 5 touchdowns) is the quarterback for the Tigers.

The matchup kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium.

