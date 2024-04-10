Calallen ISD holds meet & greet for new athletic director and head football coach

Over a hundred people including staff, students and supporters were in attendance to meet their new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Charlie Reeve at the meet and greet held at Calallen's library.

Reeve was one of 50 candidates that were up for the job and the staff announced his hiring Monday night at their school board meeting.

Reeve was a former head coach at Victoria East where he finished 8-4 last season and took the Titans to the second round of the playoffs. In addition, he has over 19 years of coaching experience at schools such as Cuero, Bay City and more.

KRIS 6 News Reporter Tyrese Boone spoke with schools leaders to find out why Reeve was chosen to fill the position.

"Coach Reeve was selected because he is the right fit for Calallen," Calallen ISD Superintendent Emily Lorenz said. "We feel like he is the person to protect the traditions that we have, uphold the standards that we have and to help take us forward."

As for Reeve, he said that he will miss Victoria, but he's happy to be here in Calallen and is ready for the challenge.

"There's a handful of premiere programs around the state and Calallen is one of them," he said about deciding to take the job at CISD. "To me, I believe that athletics is one of the greatest teachers of life. So, we want to use this platform to not only win championships and win games,but also to make sure that when these kids graduate that their prepared for whatever their next step in life is."

School leaders said that he will start his job soon once after contract negotiations conclude.

