Bring your dog to the Hook's game this Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks are inviting fans to bring their dog to the game.

The "Dog Days of Summer" promotion, presented by the Animal Hospital of Padre Island, will take place when the Hooks play the Frisco Roughriders at 6:35 Thursday at Whataburger Field.

"Bring your pup to watch the Corpus Christi Hooks play at Whataburger Field," says the Hook's official website.

Ticket holders will need to check-in at the right field gate and their dogs will be allowed on the right field berm and must remain on a leash at all times.

On top of that, the first 2,000 fans to enter the gates will receive a free water bowl thanks to the City of Corpus Christi Water Department.

Don't forget to take advantage of Thirsty Thursday, where you can get 12 oz. Domestic Cans for $3, 12 oz. Premium Cans for $3.50, and 12 oz. Soda Cans for a buck.

