2A District champs Agua Dulce Longhorns aiming to conquer Bi-District playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been nearly 20 years since the Agua Dulce Longhorns football team won the outright district championship title. This season, they’ve won every game and the team is excited to advance to the playoffs.

"We're going down there to be bi-district champs. Get you another ball,” Coach Jason Calvez, Agua Dulce head coach and athletic director said as he was prepping the guys during practice.

Coach Calvez said his team has challenged themselves since the first day of practice. After winning the district championship they want to keep the hot streak going.

Sophomore running back and safety Bryan King and his teammates are taking it one game at a time.

"We have the talent this year to keep going farther into the playoffs. We went game by game. And gave it all we had every game we had,” King said.

The boys stepped onto the field and gave it their all every game. Becoming 2A district champs isn't an easy task.

"That was our main goal this season – getting district champs. I got to give it to these coaches and these athletes. You know, they really put in the work. It means a lot to me. I couldn't have asked for a team better than this,” senior wide receiver Damian Ramos said.

The Longhorns will head to Kenedy to play against the CenterPoint Pirates at 7 p.m. on Thursday. If they win, they'll become bi-district champs.

