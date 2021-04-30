South Texas Air Show set to continue for Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Wings Over South Texas Air Show is still scheduled for Saturday, but the Buccaneer Commission has been watching the weather conditions.

Because of that uncertainty, the commission has announced that all Saturday May 1 VIP tickets are now good to be used at Sunday, May 2’s event.

The event is not being canceled at this time on Saturday. But event organizers say they want to provide their VIP ticketholders the option at this time.

The VIP ticket will be good only one of the two days (May 1 or May 2, 2021).

The commission says it will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as available.