Sonic Has A New Line Of Cocktail-Inspired Slushes

From milkshakes filled with cookie dough to slushes made with pickle juice and Red Bull, Sonic Drive-In is no stranger to creating some pretty memorable treats.

The chain’s latest slush flavors, however, are unlike any others it has given us in the past, as they’re inspired by some typically adult-only flavors. The fast-food giant’s new Uncorked Slushes come in three varieties: Strawberry Frosè, Red Berry Sangria and Peach Bellini.

While inspired by alcohol, they do not actually have any mixed in and won’t give you a buzz. The Strawberry Frosé flavor blends real strawberries and notes of a rosé wine flavor, while Red Berry Sangria blends sangria wine flavoring with real strawberries. Peach Bellini, meanwhile, features notes of white wine flavoring infused with sweet peach.

All three slushes are available now through Sept. 26, while supplies last. They can be ordered the traditional way or online or via the Sonic App for half the price or you can get them at Sonic locations at half price from 2-4 p.m. every day.

Adobe

This is the second boozy-inspired treat from Sonic in 2021. Back in March, the chain released hard seltzers in its various slush flavors — and those actually do contain alcohol.

While they’re unfortunately not available nationwide, if you’re lucky enough to live in a state that sells them, you’ll find two different variety 12-packs: Tropical and Citrus. Flavors include ocean water, orange pineapple, mango guava, melon medley, cherry limeade, classic lemonade, lemon berry and original limeade.

Sonic

If you want a wine slush that will actually give you a buzz, you can buy ready-to-drink frosè and frosecco (frozen rosè wine and frozen prosecco). You can also buy frozen sparkling wine pops and a handful of frozen cocktails from Daily’s, which can be found at stores nationwide.

You could also try making your own wine treat, like this red wine shake that has just three ingredients. All you need is a blender, red wine, chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup and whatever else you like on your shakes, like whipped cream, maraschino cherries or crushed nuts.

That’s the way to unwind after a long day of Zoom meetings.

Let us know on Facebook if you’ve got a frozen boozy recipe that you like to relax with.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.