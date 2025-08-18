Small Business Expo highlights black-owned businesses in Coastal Bend

Business owners from across the Coastal Bend gathered at the Boys & Girls Club this week for the Small Business Expo, an event aimed at networking, sharing strategies, and celebrating Black Business Month.

Hosted by the Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce, the expo drew hundreds of attendees who exchanged tips, asked questions, and made valuable connections.

LaToya Rodriguez, vice president of the Black Chamber and organizer of the event, said the expo serves a bigger purpose than just business development.

"People don’t know that our businesses are here, and our businesses exist," Rodriguez said. "We wanted to invite the whole community—business owners, vendors, community members, local leaders—to showcase and highlight what our community has to offer."

The Black Chamber of Commerce plans to continue celebrating and supporting the community throughout the year, including its signature Black Tie Gala scheduled for November.

