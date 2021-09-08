What are the odds? Although Augusta, Georgia-based sisters Brooke Dueringer and Ali White found out within a week of each other that they were both pregnant, they figured it was not likely that their babies would be born on the same day.

“It was totally not planned. I hadn’t told Ali we were trying, and Ali of course didn’t tell us they were trying, so it was a big surprise for us and the whole family,” Dueringer told local news station WRDW.

In fact, their mother, Alison, thought the double news she received was a joke — something the sisters apparently do a lot. Afterward, the family often joked that the babies would be born on the same day, but the sisters never actually thought this would happen, as their due dates were five days apart. Yet nine months later and a few days early for each woman, they both gave birth on Aug. 6, 2021, to baby girls.

Here’s a Facebook post from Dueringer, 28, announcing the birth of her child, Palmer Rae, born 3:24 p.m. at 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Here’s a family photo, featuring Dueringer and her husband, Michael, with the newborn:

And here’s White’s first Facebook post about her daughter, Hudsyn Blaire, featuring images of the two sisters together holding their babies. Their mother, Alison, is also pictured. Hudsyn was reportedly born about seven hours after her cousin, and her stats weren’t revealed.

The new moms ended up sharing more than the due dates for their first children. Palmer and Hudsyn are the first grandchildren for both sides of each couple. The sisters also had the same OB/GYN and often had their prenatal appointments on the same days.

“We got to share all the experiences together and [could ask each other], ‘Has this happened to you? Did you experience this?'” White, 25, told “Good Morning America.”

Then, while Dueringer was in the hospital awaiting the birth of her child, White started experiencing contractions at home. She, too, was rushed to the hospital’s labor and delivery unit, where the sisters ended up rooming two doors down from one another.

“I think Palmer was waiting on Hudsyn, because she went in two days before me because her labor was a long time, and so she was waiting on her cousin,” White said.

Dueringer indicated that they will probably have the first few birthday parties together at least.

“It’s just been an awesome, awesome experience. We did not think this would happen. It’s been really awesome to have everything happen so close together and to have everyone so close together, ” Dueringer told “GMA,” adding, “Ali and I are very close so they’re definitely going to be very close.”

While this type of coincidence is rare, it’s happened a handful of times in the past few years. In 2019, sisters Lauren Kozelichki and Lisa Boyce, fraternal twins from St. Louis, had three children between them, all delivered by the same doctor on Nov. 7. In 2020, sisters Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes (bucking odds of 1 in 50 million) had babies in a span of four and a half hours, all delivered by the same doctor on July 3. And earlier in 2021, twin sisters Caroline Giguere and Candice Hipp of South Carolina had babies delivered by the same doctor on May 5.

Adobe

Congrats to the families on their adorable new arrivals!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.