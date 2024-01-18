Senate approves bill to avoid government shutdown

The U.S. Senate voted on a short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown ahead of the Friday deadline.

The bipartisan agreement passed 77-18. It keeps government spending at current levels until at least early March.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously said this extension would give the two sides time to work out differences and pass individual spending bills.

Johnson has faced pressure from conservatives who are concerned about current funding levels and have called for cuts.

However, Johnson has defended his decision to move forward with the extension.

“We just needed a little more time on the calendar to do it and now that’s where we are,” Johnson said on Tuesday. He added, "We’re not going to get everything we want.”

The House is expected to vote on the measure on Thursday. The vote will give a glimpse into who is standing with Johnson.

It was a short-term spending bill that ultimately cost former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy his job. Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate in October after McCarthy reached a deal with Democrats to keep the government open.

The current funding bill is different from the national security package President Joe Biden has requested. He wants money allocated to Ukraine, Israel and the southern border.

Top congressional leaders met with the president at the White House on Wednesday. They all expressed differences, with Johnson saying the border must be the top priority. However, they appeared hopeful that a deal can be worked out.

