Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road rage incident leads to shots fired on Horne Road

HorneDinnShooting.png
KRIS 6 News
HorneDinnShooting.png
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 13:03:17-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a shooting following a road rage incident that began at Brawner Parkway near Horne Road around 7:38 a.m.

"Upon contacting the victim, he advised that there was an incident of road rage, which is the motivating factor. The suspect took it upon himself to go in front of the vehicle and force the vehicle to come to a stop, exited the vehicle with a gun, and then shot several times at the vehicle," said CCPD officer Edward Longoria.

According to CCPD, the driver of a maroon van began shooting at a black Chrysler at Dinn Street and Horne Road. The driver of the black Chrysler pulled over and called police.

Police said there were no injuries reported in Thursday morning's shooting. There have been no arrests made yet, however, investigators with the Forensics Services department continue to gather evidence at the scene.

Horne and Dinn Shooting

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops