Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students continue to move in on campus for fall semester

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's move-in day at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi as students are getting ready for the fall semester.

Students can start moving in at 8:00 a.m Thursday. TAMU-CC students started move-in day on Wednesday and continued moving in their rooms, and meeting roommates on Thursday. TAMU-CC said there are 1,271 units and 2,832 bed spaces ready for students to move in through Thursday.

Adrian Rodriguez, the school's vice president for student engagement and success said staff is ecstatic to welcome everyone back on campus and bring back some Islander spirit.

He said within the past 18 months students have told the school they want to be on campus, they want in-person classes and they want to have the opportunity to engage in the classroom and on campus.

Rodriguez said the University is making sure it maintains a safe and healthy campus throughout the pandemic by disinfecting and encouraging students and staff to wear a mask.

“You know we have notified at times capacity at certain spaces, disinfecting certain areas to make sure that our students, faculty and staff feel safe and secure in our community and we continue to do that," said Rodriguez.

Nikolai Mok is a freshman from the Houston area and said he's studying to become a nurse and is excited to talk with other students about his major and meet new people.

“Living in a college dorm it's just, i get to be able to be independent from my parents and allow me to express myself fully, which I think is the beauty of moving in," said Mok.

The university will continue to test for COVID-19 and vaccination clinics will take place throughout the school year.

The first day of the Fall semester for TAMU-CC students will be on Monday.