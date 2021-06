With loosened COVID-19 restrictions, retail stores and restaurants are working to bounce back on their feet after a rollercoaster of a year and a half. Companies are hiring left and right, and for those looking for work, H-B-B could be a place to look into.

The grocery giant is hiring warehouse workers for its locations in San Antonio, Houston, Temple and San Marcos. Starting pay for the position is $17.50 per hour, and offers some premiums and productivity incentives.

No experience necessary.