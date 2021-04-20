Despite low turnout, potential employees show up to Visit CC job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Coastal Bend continues to manage the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, some may be trying to get back into the workforce.

On Tuesday, 'Visit Corpus Christi' held a hospitality job fair at the American Bank Center.

Turn-out for Tuesday's event wasn't as large as organizers had hoped, but KRIS 6 News caught up with a few people who were eager to land a job.

"I've been out of work for a couple of years, supporting and taking my kids," said Christy Gonzalez. "But now they're all back in school, everything's going back to normal. I'm ready to go back out there, start earning my money."

"I'm looking for a second job," said Darren Gonzalez. "You know, it helps out with the pay, especially the bills. I just got a new apartment."

More than 35 local businesses were on hand looking for potential employees.