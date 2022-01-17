Emergency food drive set for Monday at greyhound track

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're in need of food, the Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting an emergency drive- thru food distribution on Monday.

The event will occur from 10 a.m. until they run out. It will be held at the Greyhound Race Track, 5302 Leopard.

Those who wish to participate are asked to arrive no earlier than 9 a.m. Since this is a drive-through event, all are asked to remain in their vehicles, stay off their cell phones and to have their car trunk empty and open to facilitate the food distribution.

Pre-registration is required at this link.

And you have until Saturday to do so.

