Area food banks receive help thanks to $200,000 grant

Thanks to a $200,000 grant, the Coastal Bend Food Bank can continue serving those in need.
Area food banks will be able to help more people
Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 19, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many in the Coastal Bend community struggle with hunger.

The Coastal Bend Community Foundation awarded the grant to help fill food pantries in several counties throughout the area.

The food bank says the money will help struggling families, especially those in rural parts of the community.

"This is fantastic, especially at this time where we've had an increase in demand,” Coastal Bend Food Bank executive director Bea Hanson said. “Our agencies will be able to better serve the people in their communities without having to wait for a mobile pantry to be available.”

The food pantries that will receive help are in Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.

