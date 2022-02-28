These Purses Look Like They Came Straight Out Of A Cartoon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The goal of most accessories is to turn heads, and that is basically a guarantee when you’re carrying a purse that looks like you tore it out of a comic book.

That’s exactly the case with a style of bags that has popped up in online stores and even on red carpets over the past few years. They are designed to look just like pieces of 2D animation, like something from a comic or a classic cartoon.

While the bags look totally flat and nonfunctional, it’s essentially an optical illusion that will turn heads over and over again.

You can find bags with this type of design all over the web in many shapes and sizes. The one shown above is sold on Amazon for less than $30 with Prime shipping and is a backpack that can easily be used to lug your laptop and some books to campus or even the office.

Another Amazon seller has messenger bags in the same cartoony style for even cheaper with hundreds of glowing reviews.

People who have bought these bags talk about how convincing they are in playing a trick on your eyes. While many buyers have written that they (or their child) love using it as a regular part of their wardrobe, others have said the bags make a great accessory for Halloween costumes for animated characters.

If you think your kid would love it for school, Etsy seller Wanderlust Delights Co. offers backpack versions aimed at little ones, also for less than $30, in an array of color options. Nylon is the primary material on these and seems to be for many of the styles you’ll find online.

While this might be the first time you’ve seen these 2D-style bags, they’ve been around for a few years at this point. All the way back in 2013, multihyphenate star Eve used one on a red carpet and the effect may have left an impression.

Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

If a cartoon-style purse is what you’re after, the online store White Market has one for $40 in either yellow or red. Just be prepared to get asked about it a lot!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.