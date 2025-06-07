11:20 PM UPDATE:

Port Aransas Police have sent a press release stating they've confirmed both men are from San Antonio. Their preliminary investigation indicates the two men involved in the altercation stabbed each other.

********

Port Aransas Police are investigating an altercation that led to a fatal stabbing

ORIGINAL:

Port Aransas Police are investigating a double stabbing in Port Aransas that left one man dead.

According to Lt. Mike Hannon with the Port Aransas Police Department, they received a 911 call at 6:30 pm from the 600 block of Sandy Lane.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed to death.

They also found a 28-year-old man who had also been stabbed. Halo-flight airlifted him to a nearby hospital.

There's no word on his condition.

Hannon said both men knew each other, and they were both staying at a short-term rental on Sandy Lane.

"This wasn't any type of a stranger crime. It was people within the household that knew each other that had an altercation," Hannon said.

When asked if other parties were involved, Hannon said the investigation was ongoing and he could not comment on that.

