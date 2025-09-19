Trump describes call with Xi as ‘productive’ amid ongoing TikTok negotiations

President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for more than three hours on Friday.

Trump described the call as “productive,” saying they made progress on issues including trade, fentanyl, the war in Ukraine and a possible TikTok deal.

"I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time," President Trump said on Truth Social.

Chinese media also provided a readout of the call, which was described as "pragmatic, positive and constructive."

RELATED STORY | Trump extends deadline for TikTok ban, keeping the app available in the US for now

On TikTok, China signaled it may be open to a deal that would see ByteDance sell at least part of the company to a U.S. buyer.

According to reports, one proposal under consideration would involve three U.S. companies purchasing a majority stake in TikTok — as much as 80% — with Chinese state-owned firms retaining the remaining 20%.

The plan calls for the creation of a new company to oversee TikTok, with American businesses holding most of the board seats and at least one seat reserved for a U.S. government official.

U.S. and Chinese officials have not confirmed whether those details are part of a potential deal framework.

This potential deal is in response to a bipartisan law passed over concerns that the Chinese government could compel ByteDance to hand over U.S. user data or manipulate TikTok’s algorithm to influence public opinion.