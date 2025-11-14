Lawmakers release more emails alleging ties between Trump and Epstein

House Democrats Thursday released even more new emails connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case that they allege show President Trump knew of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.

The release is in addition to 23,000 emails that were released on Wednesday.

House Democrats are trying to highlight many of the emails as painting the picture of a relationship between the president and Jeffrey Epstein.

In many of the emails, Epstein is talking about Trump in the days leading up to his inauguration as well as during his first year in office.

Details from the messages suggest Epstein knew where Trump was at the time and maintained some level of connection to developments at the White House.

In one 2018 email, Epstein appears to suggest that he should communicate with Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to share insight into Trump.

Other messages criticize Trump for his alleged focus on young women, and accuse him of having early-onset dementia.

The president has repeatedly tried to distance himself from Epstein, despite what appeared to be a friendly relationship in the 1990s before a reported falling out. Trump has also repeatedly denied knowing about Epstein’s alleged crimes. On Wednesday, he dismissed the email release as a political move by Democrats and warned Republicans not to fall for what he called a “trap.”

"The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects," President Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap."