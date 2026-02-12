'Time to get aggressive:' new footage released in case of Chicago woman shot by Border Patrol

A collection of new evidence has been released in a case involving a Border Patrol agent who shot a Chicago woman multiple times last October.

Newly released body cam footage shows an agent appearing to turn his steering wheel toward the car of 30-year-old U.S. citizen Marimar Martinez, undermining Homeland Security's initial claim that Martinez rammed the federal agent's vehicle.

Before the collision, agents in the vehicle could be heard saying "it's time to get aggressive."

"All right, it's time to get aggressive and get out because they're trying to box us in," one agent is heard saying.

After the collision, Martinez was shot five times by Border Patrol agent Charles Exum, who later bragged about the incident in text messages, writing, "I fired 5 rounds and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book, boys."

One text exchange shows agents calling Exum a legend among agents and offering to buy him beers. Another text message shows Exum saying Trump administration officials were supportive of his actions, writing "everyone has been, including [Border Patrol Commander Gregory] Bovino … [Homeland Security] Secretary Kristi Noem and El Jefe himself," which seems to be a reference to President Donald Trump.

The evidence also showed Bovino praising Exom the day of the shooting, offering to extend the agent's retirement, adding, "in light of your excellent service in Chicago, you have much left to do."

Martinez's lawyers say they wanted this evidence released to show the public how the U.S. government responds right after one of these shootings. They also said that Martinez is fighting to clear her reputation after the Trump administration labeled her a domestic terrorist.

Martinez, as of Tuesday, has filed a civil lawsuit against the federal government.

