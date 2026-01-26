Judge weighs bid to halt ICE operations in Minnesota

A federal judge is weighing whether to grant a temporary restraining order that would halt a surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents operating in Minnesota.

During a hearing, attorneys for the state asked U.S. District Judge Laura Provinzino Menendez to immediately block what the administration calls Operation Metro Surge.

The lawsuit argues the expanded federal immigration enforcement presence is causing widespread harm and may violate the 10th Amendment, which reserves powers not delegated to the federal government to the states or the people.

The state told the judge that since the lawsuit was filed, following the shooting of Renee Good, another person, Alex Pretti, was shot and killed by federal agents.

Minnesota’s attorney said the operation is leading people to forgo medical care. In one jurisdiction, the attorney said, learning has “essentially stopped” because families and students are afraid.

The state also cited economic impacts, with restaurants, businesses and events closing or altering operations. One person compared the disruption to the COVID-19 pandemic, the attorney said.

Judge Menendez questioned whether the federal government’s actions violate the 10th Amendment and whether the court has the authority to intervene.

Justice Department attorneys, for their part, said the surge is not intended to enforce federal law. They argued the operation is tied to Minneapolis’ status as a sanctuary city.

Judge Menendez asked whether the surge would end if local governments complied with federal demands. DOJ attorneys did not say definitively what would happen next.

The hearing ended without an immediate ruling. Judge Menendez said the issue is a priority for the court.

“If I had a burner, this would be on the front burner,” she said.