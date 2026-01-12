Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Illinois and Chicago sue to stop ICE and CBP immigration surge

The lawsuit challenges ICE and CBP practices of making warrantless arrests and trespassing on private and government property.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A protest sign hangs on a fence outside an ICE processing facility in the Chicago suburb of Broadview, Ill., Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
Illinois and the City of Chicago filed a new lawsuit against the Trump administration Monday, alleging unlawful activity and rights violations by agencies pursuing an immigration campaign in the city.

The lawsuit challenges ICE and CBP practices of making warrantless arrests and trespassing on private and government property. It alleges the use of tear gas and other less-lethal methods "without warning against persons who are not resisting."

“The Trump administration has repeatedly violated the law and undermined public trust,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “These actions weren’t just unlawful; they were cruel, needlessly inflicting fear and harm on our communities. My administration will forcefully protect our residents’ rights and hold anyone accountable who abuses their power. Nobody is above the law.

"Today, we are once again taking Trump to court to hold his administration accountable for its unlawful tactics, unnecessary escalations, and flagrant abuses of power," wrote Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

The plaintiffs want the judge to stop DHS and its agencies from operating in Illinois. They want DHS' surge declared unconstitutional and want the judge to prohibit agents from using excessive force. The lawsuit also calls for agents to stop wearing masks in public, and start wearing identification and body cameras.

SUITS AGAINST DHS | Minnesota files lawsuit to halt federal immigration enforcement surge

Minnesota filed a similar suit against the Trump administration on the same day, asking a court to halt a massive federal immigration operation they claim is unconstitutional, politically motivated and endangering public safety.

The lawsuit takes aim at “Operation Metro Surge,” an immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota that officials say has sparked racial profiling, arrests and disruptions to public life.

