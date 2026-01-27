Border Patrol shooting leaves 1 in critical condition near US-Mexico border

One person was shot and in critical condition Tuesday in a shooting involving the Border Patrol near the U.S.- Mexico border, authorities in Arizona said.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it was working with the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection in response to the shooting in Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border.
The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody.
“Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center,” the fire district said.
The Department of Homeland Security provided the following statement to Scripps News on Tuesday evening:
On Jan. 27, at 7:20 AM local time, U.S. Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a pickup truck near, Arivaca, Ariz. The driver failed to yield to agents and fled on foot. The individual fired at an Air and Marine Operations helicopter and fired at USBP agents. Agents returned fire striking the driver. The driver was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The incident is currently under investigation by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department. More information will be provided when available.