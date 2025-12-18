House Democrats release more Epstein photos as DOJ's deadline looms

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a new batch of photos a day before the Department of Justice is legally required to make public additional investigative material related to Epstein.

The photos released on Thursday offer a glimpse into the world of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest batch includes 68 photos. Some of the images show a female with handwritten phrases on her skin, though the committee did not provide her identity or age.

"Any image that's redacted of women, either are survivors or we may not know who they are, are to protect the women that are in those photos," said

Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member on the committee. "And so what we'll continue to do that. We will never release information about women or survivors in any of the files."

One photo includes the words, “She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock,” written on her foot, with a copy of the novel Lolita visible in the frame.

House Oversight Committee

The controversial book, written by Vladimir Nabokov, centers on a middle-aged man’s sexual obsession with a 12-year-old girl. Epstein reportedly owned the first edition of the 1955 novel.

Other images in the release include photos of Epstein and pictures of multiple passports. Other prominent figures, including Bill Gates, Steve Bannon and filmmaker Woody Allen, are also included in the newly-released photos. The three men were also included in photos released by Democrats last week.

The committee provided the photos without context. Being pictured with Epstein or at his properties does not mean any of the individuals knew about or were involved in his crimes.

Friday is the deadline for the Department of Justice to release all files relating to the Epstein investigation under a law passed by Congress in November.

The law contains exceptions that allow the DOJ to redact certain information. Officials are expected to remove details that could identify victims, material related to child sexual abuse, any graphic content and descriptions, and information that could threaten national security, foreign policy or ongoing investigations.

The DOJ has not said when they plan to drop the files or if they will do so at all.

Senate Democrats have threatened legal action if all files are not released.